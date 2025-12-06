'I owe nothing to anyone' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti gives definitive answer on Neymar's World Cup hopes after growing frustrated with non-stop questions on Santos star

According to two Brazilian greats, Neymar has been an icon for the national team over the past decade or so. He was their standard bearer at their home World Cup in 2014 as they bowed out in the semi-finals to a rampant Germany, but also helped them win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The former Barcelona star was once one of the best players in the world but now he is 33 and has struggled with form and injury in his second spell at boyhood club Santos, although he has come good right at the end of the season for them as they aim to stave off relegation. Indeed, ex-AC Milan ace Cafu says that the forward is not the player he once was.

He told BBC Sport: "For 15 years, Neymar was Brazil's undisputed star, carrying enormous expectations and responsibility on his own. But no one wins the World Cup alone. Putting all our hopes on him at the moment is difficult because he struggles to even play three games in a row."

Despite that, 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldo has complete faith in his compatriot. "He's a crucial player for Brazil - there's no one else like Neymar. It's an exaggeration from a minority who believe he's neglecting his physical recovery. Anyone who has been in football knows perfectly how hard it is to come back from an injury and regain rhythm and confidence. He's right on track," he said.