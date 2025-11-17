Getty Images Sport
Neymar to continue Pele's legacy! Father of Santos star set to acquire rights to Brazil icon's brand on anniversary of 1,000th goal
Neymar set to acquire Pele 'brand' for €15.5m
Pele was on the Santos books between 1956 and 1974, where he excelled for the Brazilian powerhouse. Indeed, the Brazil icon scored 643 goals in 659 outings for Santos before spending three seasons with the New York Cosmos and ultimately retiring in 1977.
Pele is considered to be one of the best footballers of all time with Neymar and his father expected to continue his legacy when they announce a deal to acquire his brand rights later this week. According to UOL, an official agreement worth a reported €15.5m (£14m/$18m) is expected on Wednesday, November 19 to mark the anniversary of Pele's 1,000th career goal.
The Pele brand previously belonged to American company Sport 10 and relied primarily on appearances at events. However, the brand has been underutilised since Pele's tragic passing in 2022 at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure, a complication of colon cancer, which was initially diagnosed in 2021.
- AFP
Santos star out to revive Pele's image
As a result of the acquisition, NR Sports will be able to use Pele's image and name, license for merchandise, and acquire historical footage as they look to revive and globalise the image of the former Brazil star. Pele's family still attend Santos games, with Neymar recently paying to renovate the box still occupied by the former's loved ones at the Vila Belmiro, which includes new seats, a remodelled bathroom, glass paneling, and air conditioning.
Neymar has looked to continue his compatriot's legacy by adorning the famous number 10 shirt once worn by Pele for both Santos and Brazil. However, Neymar's return to Santos has been plagued by injuries, meaning the former Barcelona and PSG star has only made 13 league starts for the Peixe.
Santos are also enduring a difficult domestic season and they head into the final knockings of the 2025 Brasileirao just one point and one place above the relegation zone. They did, though, claim a 1-0 win over Palmeiras at the weekend as Benjamin Rollheiser netted in second half injury time to claim a priceless three points.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Neymar issued Brazil ultimatum
Neymar has also been issued an ultimatum by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Selecao were underwhelming in CONMEBOL qualifying as they booked their 2026 World Cup spot in a bid to land a record-extending sixth World Cup, and their first since 2002.
Earlier this month, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "Neymar is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup. He has six months to make the final list."
The 33-year-old returned to the Brazil squad back in March having last featured for the national team in October 2023, when he suffered a knee injury in action against Uruguay. And Ancelotti has made it clear that any decision for Neymar to return to the Brazil squad will be down to his physical condition after years of setbacks and fitness issues."Neymar has recovered, but he needs to show performance. When the Brazilian league ends he'll have some vacation time, and then he must show his quality and physical condition again," the Italian added.
- Getty Images Sport
Neymar set for January transfer?
One way for Neymar to maintain his fitness is to secure a January switch, with a transfer away from Santos mooted. Neymar's current deal runs until the end of the year, and Fabrizio Romano has hinted that the Brazilian trickster could be on the move again in the New Year.
"Neymar is trying to help, but don't forget that Neymar could eventually be available as a free agent from the beginning of January," Romano said. "So an interesting situation to follow because Neymar could consider a move in the January transfer window. Now Neymar wants to be 100 per cent focused on his priority, so to help Santos avoid relegation and to do his best for his club.
"In this moment Neymar is not having any advanced negotiation, but some calls have started to understand the situation of Neymar. When there is a player of his level available on the market, it is obviously an opportunity. Okay, maybe Neymar is not in the best physical condition now, Neymar is coming from an injury, he had several injuries recently. But now he’s back, he's fit, he’s trying to help Santos.
"He's trying to find his best condition, and so keep an eye on Neymar because he could be one of the names to watch for the January transfer window on a free transfer, and so that could be an interesting situation to follow."
Advertisement