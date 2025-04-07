Gary Lineker BBC SportGetty
Chris Burton

Next Gary Lineker? Match of the Day host names two Premier League stars that could become presenters - as ex-England striker prepares to leave prominent role after 25 years

Premier LeagueEnglandJ. MaddisonC. CoadyShowbizTottenhamLeicester

Gary Lineker is preparing to step down as Match of the Day host, with the ex-England striker naming Premier League stars that could follow his lead.

  • Former Tottenham star took MOTD role in 1999
  • Will be stepping down at end of the season
  • Ex-players become pundits rather than presenters
