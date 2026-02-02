Newcastle's stance on selling Sando Tonali revealed after bombshell Arsenal transfer approach

The former AC Milan star, who moved to England in the summer of 2023, has attracted plenty of admiring glances across his time with Newcastle - with his ability beyond question. Chelsea have previously been credited with interest in the Italian.

No deal was done there, and another route to London is being blocked off at present. Sky Sports Deutschland sensationally reported at the end of the winter transfer window in 2026 that Arsenal were ready to make a play for Tonali.

They claimed that questions had been asked of domestic rivals, with that approach quickly being knocked back. Doubts are, however, being cast over whether any discussions ever took place.

The Chronicle claims that no call from Emirates Stadium has been received. They report that: “It's understood that #nufc have instantly dismissed any suggestions of Arsenal and Sandro Tonali. No contact whatsoever I'm told.”

That stance has been echoed by The Telegraph. They added on the shock late window rumours: “Newcastle United have described stories claiming Arsenal have made a late attempt to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali as ‘stupid’ and ‘complete rubbish’.”

