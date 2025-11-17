Getty Images Sport
'He wants to return' - Newcastle star Sandro Tonali tipped to eventually make stunning AC Milan switch
Tonali an important member at Newcastle and Italy
Since his move to Newcastle in the summer of 2023, and facing a ban sometime later, Tonali has regained his position in the lineup, and under head coach Eddie Howe, has established himself as a vital cog in the system. Even for Italy, after debuting under Roberto Mancini back in 2019, he is now the go-to man for Gennaro Gattuso, as well as for the former manager Luciano Spalletti. Tonali recently featured in the World Cup qualifier against Moldova, which Italy won thanks to two late goals. After the game, the midfielder reflected on his potential return to the San Siro for the national team.
What did Tonali say?
After defeating Moldova, Tonali said about returning to San Siro, where he spent three seasons: "Exciting. The last time I was there was almost three years ago. Every time I return there in my career, I will be excited. I can’t say I experience it like the first time, but it will always be like returning for the second time."
Post these comments, journalist Carlo Pellegatti revealed Tonali's ambitions on his YouTube channel (via Sport Witness). As per the Italian media, the 25-year-old wants to return to Milan and also captain the side. However, such a move is not expected to develop in the next few years, since he is contracted to Newcastle until 2029, and acquiring his services would demand a hefty transfer fee.
Italian media ignites hopes of Tonali's potential return
Rising to the limelight at Brescia, Tonali caught the attention of Milan, whose recruiters initially signed him on loan in 2020. After bossing their midfield for a season, the 25-year-old was signed on a permanent deal in 2021, and thereby spent two successive seasons commanding the middle third and acting as the defensive shield. However, in 2023, he was bagged in by Newcastle, with a lucrative transfer fee. As per Pellegatti, he is sure that Tonali would once again return to the club that helped him gain prominence in European football. He said, "I’m quite sure, not next year or the next few years, Milan doesn’t have the money for Tonali’s transfer fee and salary. I’m sure though that he will return to Milan, he wants to return to Milan. I don’t know at what age, but he wants to end his career at Milan, maybe even as captain."
What comes next for Tonali?
After playing the entire game against Moldova on Thursday, Tonali was excluded from the matchday squad for the Norway clash at San Siro. Tonali would now return to the Newcastle camp, with important domestic and continental fixtures lined up for the Italian defensive midfielder. Placed 14th in the Premier League, with 12 points from 11 games, the Magpies need to return to winning ways after the international break. Their last fixture before the break was against Brentford, which they lost 3-1. They will resume action on November 22 against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, and the following week will face Marseille in the Champions League and Everton in the English top flight. While these fixtures will pose an immense challenge to Tonali and his teammates, Howe will hope for a turnaround like no other.
The Magpies' position in the continental showpiece is by far the better. They are placed sixth with three wins and one loss in four games. A matchup against 25th-placed Marseille might be the match that Howe will target as the game-changer of the season. Moreover, a win over the French outfit will elevate their status over City and Paris Saint-Germain, in case the duo drop points in that week.
