New Liverpool hero Conor Bradley left in sheer disbelief after match-winning performance in mauling of Chelsea

New Liverpool hero Conor Bradley left in sheer disbelief after match-winning performance in mauling of ChelseaPeter McVitieGettyConor BradleyLiverpoolLiverpool vs ChelseaPremier LeagueLiverpool starlet Conor Bradley felt like he was 'in a dream' after scoring his first senior goal as he put in an incredible display against Chelsea.