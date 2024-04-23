'Natural defence of my club!' - Antony refuses to apologise for controversial FA Cup celebrations as Man Utd winger insists he was reacting to 'not nice' actions of Coventry player
Manchester United winger Antony has refused to apologise for his controversial celebrations after his team's FA Cup win over Coventry.
- Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties at Wembley
- Antony goaded Championship side after win
- Brazilian has been criticised for his actions