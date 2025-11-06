Getty Images Sport
N'Golo Kante makes surprise return to France squad as Didier Deschamps says ex-Chelsea & Leicester star 'still at his best'
Kante earns France recall for decisive World Cup qualifiers
Deschamps has named Kante in his latest France squad, marking the veteran midfielder’s first call-up in a year ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan. Kante’s inclusion comes as a surprise to many, given his move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 with Al-Ittihad, but Deschamps made it clear that the former Chelsea and Leicester City star remains a key part of his plans.
The 34-year-old last featured for Les Bleus in November 2024, captaining the side in a 0-0 Nations League draw against Israel. Since then, he has quietly rebuilt his rhythm and form in Saudi Arabia, making 12 appearances in all competitions this season.
Les Bleus currently sit top of World Cup qualifying Group D with 10 points, three clear of Ukraine. With two decisive fixtures remaining, hosting Ukraine on November 13 before travelling to Azerbaijan three days later, Deschamps has turned to experience to steady his side. Kante’s recall underscores his remarkable consistency, leadership, and ability to influence games even in a new environment. The midfielder, who has 64 international caps, will join a squad missing several key names through injury, including Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot.
- AFP
'He’s still at his best' - Deschamps praises Kante
Deschamps was full of praise when asked about Kante’s return, highlighting the midfielder’s professionalism and enduring quality. "I'm in contact with him. He's at his best in the matches I've seen him play; he plays every three or four days," Deschamps said. "He's still potentially eligible for selection, and the proof is that he's been selected.
"He needs to maintain his position; he has a certain status, experience. When I call him up, it's to give him a role, not just to be part of the team. With what awaits us in this match, which could be decisive, he's always on my mind, in my thinking. The coaching staff and I follow him regularly. It's always a pleasure for him to wear this jersey."
Kante’s recall is not just a sentimental gesture, Deschamps emphasised that the veteran remains a tactical asset capable of dictating play and providing balance in midfield. The French coach’s comments reflect a broader respect for Kante’s influence on and off the pitch. Even as younger midfielders like Eduardo Camavinga and Warren Zaire-Emery continue to develop, Deschamps clearly believes there’s still room for the 2018 World Cup winner’s unique blend of energy and experience.
A symbol of longevity and leadership
Few players have enjoyed the sustained excellence of Kante. Since bursting onto the scene with Leicester's 2016 Premier League title win, the midfielder has gone on to conquer every major competition - two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a World Cup. His time at Al-Ittihad has been marked by quiet leadership and consistency. While the Saudi Pro League has drawn mixed reviews for its competitiveness, the midfielder has been among the few foreign stars to maintain elite physical standards, clocking impressive work rates across all competitions.
Deschamps and his coaching staff have been monitoring his performances closely and were impressed by his match fitness and influence in recent fixtures. Kante is not the only SPL-based player in the latest France squad, Theo Hernandez, currently with Al-Hilal, also received a call-up, marking a new chapter in Deschamps’ openness to players outside Europe’s traditional leagues.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta keeps his spot after debuting in October, while Rayan Cherki and Randal Kolo Muani return from injury layoffs.
- Getty Images Sport
Kante’s redemption arc continues
After enduring a string of injuries during his final seasons at Chelsea, Kante’s renaissance has been one of football’s quieter success stories. His return for Euro 2024, where Les Blues reached the semi-finals, showcased his enduring engine and big-game reliability. Now, with France edging closer to World Cup qualification, Kante’s presence provides calm and clarity. His understanding of Deschamps’ system, paired with his unmatched ball-winning instincts, makes him an ideal anchor for a squad in transition.
The next two fixtures could determine not only France’s qualification but also the veteran’s international future. For Kante, it’s another chance to prove that class and consistency never fade even after a move that many thought marked the end of his European relevance.
All eyes will be on the midfield maestro when France host Ukraine in Paris. If Deschamps’ faith proves right, Kante’s quiet return could once again make a decisive noise for the 2018 World Cup winners.
Advertisement