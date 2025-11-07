Morocco hope 'irreplaceable' Achraf Hakimi makes freak recovery from injury but coach counting on 'same calibre' Noussair Mazraoui to replace PSG star at AFCON

When Hakimi collapsed in agony after Luis Diaz’s lunging tackle during PSG’s Champions League clash with Bayern, fans feared the worst. The moment silenced the Parc des Princes and sent shockwaves through Rabat and Casablanca. Hakimi, one of PSG’s most consistent performers this season with three goals and seven assists was visibly distraught as he was carried off.

Medical examinations revealed a severe sprain in his left ankle, involving partial damage to the femoral syndesmosis and deltoid ligaments. Though PSG confirmed that surgery wouldn’t be required, the estimated six-to-eight-week recovery window instantly cast doubt on his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to begin December 21 this year in Morocco.

For a player who has started majority of PSG’s games this season, the timing couldn’t be worse. PSG’s full-back line, already weakened by injuries to Nuno Mendes and Ousmane Dembele, now faced another blow. But the bigger concern was for Morocco, their captain and leader was suddenly in doubt for the country’s most important tournament in nearly half a century.

Amid rising panic, Morocco coach Regragui moved quickly to calm the storm. Speaking at a press conference two days after the injury, he reassured fans: “Achraf Hakimi is the first player I select on the list every time. I firmly believe he's a player who can recover faster than others. Achraf will do everything he can to be at the AFCON. We will support him. We will implement the best medical protocol to ensure Achraf is back for the AFCON and at 100%.”