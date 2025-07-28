MLS Power Rankings: Inter Miami fall flat without Lionel Messi, San Diego FC continue strong trajectory, Charlotte FC back in the mix in the East

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

The summer of soccer is winding down, with the final tournament of a packed three-month stretch set to kick off next week: the Leagues Cup. While MLS regular season play will continue in August, 18 teams will pause league action for nearly two weeks to face off against 18 Liga MX sides as the tournament begins.

Matchday 27 wrapped things up with a bow before the start of the tournament with some big, big performances across the league.

In a matchup between two elite clubs across conferences, San Diego FC outlasted Nashville SC, while in a contest between two of the best in the East, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati shared the spoils in a scoreless draw. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, meanwhile, were both suspended for the match due to their unexcused absence at the MLS All-Star Game.

Elsewhere, Minnesota United picked up a big come-from-behind victory on the road in the race for a Western Conference title, while Charlotte FC extended their unbeaten streak to five matches in a win over Toronto FC.

With the Leagues Cup beginning Tuesday, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Note: Previous rankings update: July 15.

