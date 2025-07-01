This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Patrick Agyemang USMNTGetty Images
Alex Labidou

Charlotte FC reportedly receive $8 million bid for USMNT forward Patrick Agyemang from English Championship side Derby County

TransfersUSA vs GuatemalaUSAGuatemalaCONCACAF Gold CupP. AgyemangDerbyCharlotte FC

The process is ramping up for the forward's potential move, with an official bid reportedly having been made

  • Derby bid $8 million for Agyemang
  • Forward currently at Gold Cup with USMNT
  • Derby finished 19th last season in Championship
