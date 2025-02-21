This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Major League Soccer MLS announces update to competition guidelines, including 'Only the Captain' rule Major League Soccer Updates to IFAB's 2024-25 Laws of the Game, paired with competition guideline updates, were announced Thursday Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below MLS announces competition guidelines update

New "Only the Captain" rule implemented

Brief schedule update, substitutions clarifications

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now