Mikel Arteta reveals how he knew Arsenal squad 'missed' each other during international break as Gunners boss insists 'most beautiful part of the season' is still to come
Mikel Arteta says his Arsenal players have been "missing" each other over the international break and is relishing a "beautiful" end to the season.
- Arsenal players return from international duty
- Arteta says squad's bond is very strong
- Manager relishing final stretch of the season