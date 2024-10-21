'We cannot continue at this level' - Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal need to 'eradicate' red cards after unwanted habit proves costly in defeat to Bournemouth - but Gunners could appeal William Saliba dismissal
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal need to address their disciplinary issues as red cards take their toll on the Gunners' season.
- Arteta admitted to Arsenal's red card problem
- Saliba third Gunners star to get sent off
- Arsenal could appeal Saliba's dismissal