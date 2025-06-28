Michael Olise, Sergio Ramos but no Manchester City players in GOAL's Team of the Club World Cup group stage

Pep Guardiola's side may be the new favourites to take home the trophy but they don't have any representatives in our all-star selection

The group stage of the 2025 Club World Cup is done and dusted, with Manchester City the only side to progress to the last 16 with a 100 percent record.

Interestingly, though, when it came to picking our team of the opening round, we could find no room in our XI for any of Pep Guardiola's players - which is perhaps testament to the collective quality at the disposal of the Catalan coach, who has been able to rotate his stellar squad without seeing his side suffer any dip in efficacy.

However, there was also intense competition for places in our all-star selection, as underlined by the fact that the likes of Estevao and Vitinha failed to make the cut. So, who did earn inclusion? GOAL reveals all below...