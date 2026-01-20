Michael Carrick is not 'special' & won't bring Premier League title back to Man Utd if made permanent manager, claims Jamie Carragher

Carrick may have endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Manchester City at the weekend, but Carragher believes the former midfielder is not the answer to United's long-term prayers. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool defender was tasked with whittling down a list of 25 potential candidates to replace Ruben Amorim permanently. While Carrick is currently in interim charge until the end of the season, Carragher wasted little time in crossing his name off the list.

Carragher’s reasoning was rooted in the brutally high standards required to lift the Premier League trophy. He drew a direct parallel between Carrick’s situation at United and Liam Rosenior’s tenure at Chelsea, suggesting neither possesses the elite pedigree to overthrow the league's dominant forces.

"I am not going to change my mind," Carragher asserted, referring to the post-derby hype. "I always think this when a Liverpool manager is appointed: Do I believe this guy can win us the league? It doesn't mean he will do it, but I have to believe he can. I don't believe Manchester United can win the league with Michael Carrick as manager, or Chelsea can win the league with Liam Rosenior as manager."

He continued by highlighting the rarity of title-winning managers: "You have to be really special. Think of the managers who have won the Premier League, 99 per cent of them are special, and I think Michael Carrick lacks that. I might be proven wrong, but that is why I will take Michael Carrick out of that."