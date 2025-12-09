Getty
Max Dowman dropped from Arsenal's Champions League squad until February as Gunners decide to call up returning Gabriel Jesus
Teenage debutant made history
Dowman made history earlier this season when he featured for Arsenal in their Champions League game against Slavia Prague in November. The wonderkid became the youngest player ever to feature in the competition at the tender age of just 15 years and 308 days, breaking the record previously held by Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko. Dowman played 18 minutes of the 3-0 win and drew praise from manager Mikel Arteta afterwards. He told reporters: "What he's done on the pitch is that he comes in, the first ball he takes, he takes people on, he starts to dribble, and gets a foul. That's personality, that's courage and that you cannot teach that. You have it or you don't, and it doesn't matter what his passport says. You throw him in this context and he's ready to adapt and have a good performance. So, I'm really happy with that."
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal drop Dowman from European squad
However, Dowman will now have to wait for another appearance in Europe's premier club competition. Arsenal have confirmed that the teenager can not play again in the tournament until next year. A club statement read: "Gabriel Jesus has replaced Max Dowman on our UEFA A list with immediate effect. Therefore, Gabby is eligible to play in our match against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night. Max, who picked up an ankle injury playing for our under-21s on Saturday, will be added to our UEFA B list in January, but will not be permitted to play in any UEFA competitions for 60 days from today (February 6)."
The teenager's injury will be a blow as he has been making waves this season. The 15-year-old has already made five first-team appearances for Arteta's side in all competitions and has been likened to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal by team-mate Cristhian Mosquera.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Jesus on the comeback trail at Arsenal
The update means that Jesus is now eligible to play for Arsenal in their next Champions League match against Club Brugge on Wednesday in Belgium, although it remains to be seen if he will see any minutes in the game. The Brazil star has not played a competitive Champions League match for the Gunners for a year due to injury but was in action at the weekend for the Under-21s in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United at St George's Park. Jesus has spoken out recently about his long spell out and desire to get back out on the pitch. He told Arsenal's matchday programme: "I'm feeling great, my knee is responding very well. I'm looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do. It's been too long ... this one is the biggest injury I've had in my life. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings. So now I'm at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit because I'm doing great work off the pitches, but it's tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line. When you can see the end it's important you don't push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready."
- Getty Images Sport
Club Brugge in crisis ahead of Arsenal visit
Arsenal head to Club Brugge aiming to bounce back from a last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. Yet the Gunners will come up against a club plunged into crisis ahead of the match as head coach Nicky Hayen was dramatically sacked on Monday after a run of two wins in seven games. Arsenal have been perfect in the competition so far, picking up five wins from five games, and will be favourites to maintain their 100 per cent record on Wednesday night.
Advertisement