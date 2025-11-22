Is Matheus Cunha injured?! Man Utd star misses Altrincham Christmas lights switch-on in hint at potential fitness problem

Cunha was due to attend the Christmas lights event alongside Sam Aston, who plays Chesney on Coronation Street, on Saturday evening. But two days out from hosting Everton at Old Trafford, the former Atletico Madrid star was not there. Hours before the festive celebration, organisers Visit Altrincham said in a Facebook post that Cunha was absent due to "medical reasons" as he had an "accident in training".

The post reads: "Unfortunately, Matheus Cunha has had an accident in training today and will not be able to attend tonight’s Christmas Lights Switch on in Altrincham due to medical reasons. There’s lots of exciting performances to come including Luzahnn of Livin’ Joy and Sam Aston, winner of Dancing on Ice 2025, who is Chesney in Coronation Street will be switching on the lights!"

GOAL understands that Cunha sustained a knock in training but it is only seen as a minor issue and he remains in contention to play against Everton.

