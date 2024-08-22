Match of the Day shock as Jermaine Jenas is SACKED by the BBC after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', leaving show scrambling for replacement
Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been relieved of his media duties by the BBC after being accused of "inappropriate behaviour".
- Jenas a regular pundit on Match of the Day
- Has been a high-profile media figure since retiring
- Sacked by BBC one game into new season