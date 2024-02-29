‘Don’t care’ – Mason Greenwood’s past no problem in La Liga transfer as president Javier Tebas welcomes talk of Barcelona & Atletico Madrid interest in Manchester United-owned forward
Mason Greenwood completing a permanent move to Spain would please La Liga president Javier Tebas, as he does not care about the forward’s past.
- Winger taking in Spanish loan spell
- Permanent move on the cards
- La Liga president unfazed by past