Following the home loss, Odegaard said: "Obviously it is a factor but it can be a good factor as well. I think it gives you more fuel, and more hunger and determination to get it done.

"I think we have experienced in all those seasons that it is a long run and a lot of things happen. We need to be together now, look for the next game and bounce back."

Odegaard, who has struggled for form following his recent return from injury, was hooked by Arteta on 58 minutes as part of a rare quadruple change as the Norwegian, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Gabriel Jesus were withdrawn for Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, Merino and Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners skipper claims he did not feel the anxiety in the stands on Sunday despite a tetchy home atmosphere in recent weeks. "I didn’t feel that [nervous energy], to be honest," Odegaard added. "I was so focused on the game, I think there were definitely things we should have done better on the pitch."

The midfielder also called for togetherness, saying: "But it is time to be together now, it was never going to be easy as it is tough in this league.

"We just have to keep working and keep going. We are still top of the league and we will keep pushing each other - and be together now."

