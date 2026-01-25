Getty Images Sport
Man Utd hero Matheus Cunha facing potential suspension for TV camera incident during Arsenal clash as Sky Sports forced to issue instant apology
Sky Sports apologise for Cunha outburst
Cunha was heard shouting something in the direction of a TV camera as he wheeled away to celebrate his superb 87th-minute strike. It was not clear exactly what the 26-year-old said, but a portion of the language was explicit, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. That was seemingly confirmed by Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury, who said in immediate response to Cunha's outburst: "If you heard some bad language in among the celebrations, for that we apologise."
'Clear and deliberate act of misconduct'
The Manchester Evening News has also suggested that Cunha could face a ban for his conduct. Football Association rules dictate that "offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures" constitute grounds for a red card.
The IFAB Laws of the game state: "While a referee might not always hear a player swear in the heat of the moment, the FA has the power to take retroactive disciplinary action if the incident is caught on camera and broadcast to a wide audience.
"The FA views swearing directly into a lens as a 'clear and deliberate' act of misconduct that brings the game into disrepute."
Carrick's super-sub
For now, Cunha is free to revel in United's second statement victory in as many games. He also provided an assist in the Red Devils' 2-0 derby win over Manchester City last week, with caretaker boss Michael Carrick enjoying a perfect start to his reign after replacing Ruben Amorim.
"This is the kind of game you dream of playing and being a part of," Cunha, who joined United from Wolves last summer, told Sky Sports after the game. "It was one hundred per cent one of my favourite moments in the shirt."
The former Atletico Madrid attacker is now up to seven goal contributions in 20 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, and Carrick singled him out for special praise in his post-match press conference. "It was a good start to the second half and then Matheus comes on – had a big impact like he did last week," he said. "Created a goal last week and I just fancied it [the ball] would come out of his feet. I really fancied him to score. Again, fantastic finish. It kind of epitomises what we’ve been like as a group this week – Matheus has not started both games but he’s had a real big impact. He’s been disappointed not to start but he’s used it in a really good way."
What comes next for United?
United are now sitting fourth in the Premier League standings on 38 points, 12 behind leaders Arsenal but one clear of Chelsea and two ahead of Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification. Carrick's men will now look ahead to two vital home games, with Fulham due to arrive at Old Trafford on February 1, six days before Tottenham.
