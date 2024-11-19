Marcus Rashford Ruben AmorimGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Marcus Rashford delivers strong verdict on Ruben Amorim's first training session as Man Utd head coach

M. RashfordManchester UnitedR. AmorimPremier League

Marcus Rashford delivered his verdict after attending Ruben Amorim's first Manchester United training session at Carrington.

  • Rashford attended Amorim's first training session
  • Delivered verdict on new coach
  • Man Utd face Ipswich on Sunday
