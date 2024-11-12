Amad Diallo has given Ruben Amorim the right kind of Man Utd headache: Flying winger must start under new manager opposite tortured genius Alejandro Garnacho - so where does that leave Marcus Rashford?

The new Red Devils coach has a wealth of options up front as he considers the best starting XI for his famous 3-4-3 shape

Sunday night was a good one for Ruben Amorim. He enjoyed a sensational farewell with Sporting CP as his side produced a whirlwind comeback against Braga to win 4-2, giving him the perfect send off before beginning work as Manchester United boss. A couple of hours earlier, his new team showed that they are not quite the basket case he might have imagined as United beat Leicester City 3-0, recording their joint-best league win of the season and their biggest league win at Old Trafford for eight months.

And when Amorim came to watch the United highlights, the 39-year-old would have witnessed some brilliant play from the forwards who struggled so much under his predecessor Erik ten Hag. Bruno Fernandes scored his first league goal of the season from open play and made the second, while Amad Diallo, who barely got a look in under Ten Hag, produced another thrilling performance after inspiring a largely uninspired team to victory over PAOK.

A hugely satisfying win was made even better by a stupendous goal from Alejandro Garnacho, who was so disappointed with his own previous performances and fan criticism that he didn't want to celebrate it. Amad's brilliant displays in the last two games have catapulted him to the front of the queue of United's wingers, while Garnacho's show-stopping strike means he should also be starting on the other flank in Amorim's first match. And that leaves Marcus Rashford on the backfoot, trying to keep up with the two explosive wingers in a race to impress the new coach…