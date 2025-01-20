Why Marcus Rashford's Man Utd escape route to Barcelona is blocked as Blaugrana face a familiar transfer problem - explained

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeWhy Marcus Rashford's Man Utd escape route to Barcelona is blocked as Blaugrana face a familiar transfer problem - explainedM. RashfordBarcelonaTransfersManchester UnitedLaLigaPremier LeagueMarcus Rashford's proposed move to Barcelona will not be possible due to the Catalan club's financial constraints.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford unlikely to move to BarcelonaCatalan giants unsure about Fati's futureDortmund eyeing loan move for the strikerFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱