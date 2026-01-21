If not Marc Guehi, then who?! Liverpool's centre-back options after losing top transfer target to Manchester City

Unfortunately for Arne Slot, Konate has never recovered from the shocking start to season that made signing Guehi such a necessity, Gomez remains incapable of playing one game a week (if that!), while Leoni's incredibly promising debut was cut short by a season-ending injury. Worryingly, even veteran captain Virgil van Dijk has been affected by the general malaise on Merseyside, meaning there's no longer any guarantee that last season's Premier League champions will manage to maintain their very loose grip on fourth place.

The hope was that Guehi would belatedly arrive at Anfield this month, but the England international has instead signed for Manchester City, whom he described as "the best club" in the Premier League, thus effectively adding insult to injury from Liverpool's perspective.

The question now, then, is what are the Reds going to do to address their incredibly damaging defensive deficiencies? Van Dijk, remember, has just 18 months left on his contract, meaning Slot (if he avoids the sack) will arguably require at least two new centre-backs this summer.

With all that in mind, GOAL runs through the best options on the market right now, and ranks them in order of obtainability and suitability...