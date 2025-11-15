Getty Images Sport
Manuel Neuer's 'caring' gesture had profound impact on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Marseille star reveals goalkeeper was 'strict and blunt' with him
Hojbjerg struggled to make mark in Munich
Hojbjerg's time in Munich was an ultimately frustrating period, marked by early promise that gave way to limited opportunities at a star-studded club. Joining from Brondby in 2012, he became the youngest player in Bayern's Bundesliga history when he debuted in 2013. Highly-rated by coach Pep Guardiola, he was seen as a major talent but struggled to break into the midfield rotation. With competition from seasoned players like Xabi Alonso and Bastian Schweinsteiger, Hojbjerg spent time on loan at Augsburg and Schalke to gain first-team experience. He left permanently in 2016 for Southampton, acknowledging that while Bayern was "the best school," he needed regular playing time for his development. He departed having made just 25 senior appearances across all competitions for the German giants. But, looking back at his time with the club, he has singled-out Neuer for special praise.
'We live in a world where you have to take action'
Hojbjerg told Bild: "When I was young at Bayern, there was a period when some of the older players... they weren't harsh, but you still had to learn a lot. I remember a training session where we were playing eleven against eleven, and Manuel Neuer was a bit behind me, speaking somewhat bluntly and being quite strict with me. The weekend after I came on as a substitute, he walked past me on the way to the dressing room, put his arm around my shoulder, and said: 'You know what? Everything's great. Well done’. I could feel that it made a difference. And that’s what I took away with me: knowing what it does to people when you show them that you care, but also understanding that we live in a world where you have to take action yourself."
Hobjerg also spoke briefly on former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, saying: "He was somewhat unusual. He was rarely loud. But he had a special charisma and his behaviour made him a fantastic captain."
Hojbjerg heaps praise on Mason Greenwood
The midfielder left Bayern for Southampton and ended up at Tottenham in 2020, before he was loaned to Marseille last season. He joined the French side on a permanent basis in the summer, becoming team-mates with Mason Greenwood. The former Spurs star has revealed what the dressing room thinks about the English forward, who left Manchester United in controversial circumstances.
Hojbjerg told RMC Sport: "Mason is already showing his stuff with Marseille. He did well. But it's important to keep up the power, the way of working. I don't want to say too much about Mason, because he has so many qualities. I just want him to continue until the end. Starting to talk about a star or the best player, I don't really like that. It's important to stay on the job and for him to continue, because we all know how important he is to us. He's a well-liked guy in the locker room. He has to continue to work well and help the team every week. If he doesn't score, it doesn't matter, but he has to work well for the team and do things seriously every day."
Bavaria legend still going strong
Bayern have reportedly decided to offer veteran goalkeeper Neuer a contract extension for another year, which would see him remain at the Allianz Arena until June 2027. The 2014 World Cup-winning stopper has reiterated that he wants to take his time before reaching a decision over his future, however, with the club set to hold talks in December.
"I'm totally relaxed about it. The most important thing is what we do with our team," Neuer, 39, told reporters. "I already hinted at this, that my well-being will also be important. I'm taking my time and being totally relaxed, at least over the winter. Many factors come into play. It's a question of health, fitness, and motivation. But also, what happens with the club next season. I can't answer that myself because it's still far too early. Then, of course, we can always talk. Everything plays a role."
