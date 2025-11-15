Manuel Neuer's 'caring' gesture had profound impact on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Marseille star reveals goalkeeper was 'strict and blunt' with him

Hojbjerg told Bild: "When I was young at Bayern, there was a period when some of the older players... they weren't harsh, but you still had to learn a lot. I remember a training session where we were playing eleven against eleven, and Manuel Neuer was a bit behind me, speaking somewhat bluntly and being quite strict with me. The weekend after I came on as a substitute, he walked past me on the way to the dressing room, put his arm around my shoulder, and said: 'You know what? Everything's great. Well done’. I could feel that it made a difference. And that’s what I took away with me: knowing what it does to people when you show them that you care, but also understanding that we live in a world where you have to take action yourself."

Hobjerg also spoke briefly on former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, saying: "He was somewhat unusual. He was rarely loud. But he had a special charisma and his behaviour made him a fantastic captain."

