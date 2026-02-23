Man City star at risk of missing title decider against Arsenal with potential two-match ban

The Premier League title race is hotting up with Arsenal and Manchester City battling for top spot. Pep Guardiola's side piled the pressure on the Gunners on Saturday by beating Newcastle to cut the gap to just two points. However, Arteta's side responded by beating Spurs 4-1 in the north London derby to get their title challenge back on track.

City boss Pep Guardiola predicted more twists and turns in the title race before the season is over. He said: "Many things are going to happen. I have a feeling that we are not going to win all our games. Arsenal, I don't know.

"But I have this feeling, because FA Cup, Champions League games, then comes trouble. Many, many games. Injuries will come. The best way is to relax now and focus on Leeds, then we'll see. It will depend on our level, it needs to be better, better, better.

"We have a lot of new players, that's why they have to live it. I've said, forget about it. We have to improve, it's not enough. To compete to win the Premier League you have to be there. We proved ourselves to win the three points but we have to do better to have the chance to do it.

"I say to the guys, 'take a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris in these three days, enjoy life'. And after that, make a proper three training sessions and go to Leeds. That is a proper way. I know how difficult it will be. If it doesn't go well, we keep going, never give up. Ten or 11 games is a lot in the Premier League."