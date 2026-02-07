Goal.com
Man Utd women's player ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland's a super sub! Norwegian forward does the business from the bench as Julia Zigiotti runs the show

Marc Skinner's side continued their unbeaten start to 2026 in the Women's Super League with a deserved victory over Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Swedish star Zigiotti Olme was key to United's win, with a goal and an assist, while super-sub Terland made the game safe late on with yet another strike against the struggling Foxes

Manchester United started the game brightly and were ahead after just 13 minutes. Lea Schuller looked set to head home her first ever WSL goal but the January signing couldn't quite get on the end of an inviting cross from Zigiotti Olme. Yet her teasing delivery into the penalty area also beat Olivia Clark in the Leicester goal, with the ball creeping past the shot stopper and in at the far post to hand United the lead.

The early goal saw United set up camp in the Leicester half but they couldn't add to their lead before half-time. The lively Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark, while United defender Hanna Lundkvist headed a good chance over from a corner. 

The game continued in the same pattern after the break, with manager Marc Skinner sending on Fridolino Rolfo and then Terland in a bid to get that all-important second goal. Terland had the clearest chance of all, directing a header wide at the far post after being picked out well from a corner. Clark then tipped a great effort around the post from substitute Simi Awujo as United went close again.

The pressure eventually told late on when Terland finally made the game safe. Zigiotti Olmo did superbly well to win the ball back high up the pitch and feed Terland, who showed some great footwork to get the ball out of her feet and fire a low shot across goal to seal a deserved victory.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the King Power Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10):

    Called into action on several occasions throughout the 90 minutes but looked confident, with no real scares.

    Hanna Lundkvist (6/10):

    Came in for Jayde Riviere and did a good job. Had a good chance to score from a corner but couldn't keep her header down.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Typically commanding performance from the captain who dealt comfortably with the threat offered by Leicester.

    Dominique Janssen (7/10):

    Put in a good shift alongside Le Tissier as Leicester struggled to cause United problems.

    Anna Sandberg: (8/10):

    Strong showing from the left-back, always willing to get forwards, put some good deliveries into the box and linked up well with Malard. Perhaps a little fortunate to escape giving away a penalty in the second half.

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    Has built a great partnership with Zigiotti Olme, which was on show again at Leicester, and played a big part in United's win. Sent in a great ball to tee up Schuller for a chance.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (8/10):

    Was Manchester United's best player and key to both goals. Broke the deadlock with a cross that was aimed for Schuller but ended up missing the forward and creeping in at the far post. Went on to tee up Terland for the second late on.

    Lisa Naalsund (6/10):

    Played a starring role last time out against Liverpool but couldn't follow that up in what was a really quiet showing. No real surprise to see her hooked just after the hour.

    Attack

    Jess Park (6/10):

    Not at her very best as Leicester managed to keep her fairly quiet. Did engineer a great opportunity to make it 2-0 but the ball just got stuck under her feet and the chance went begging.

    Lea Schuller (7/10):

    Tried her best to get on the end of Zigiotti Olme's cross and while she didn't get her touch, her presence might have been enough to distract the goalkeeper.

    Melvine Malard (8/10):

    Was a real nuisance, particularly in the first half, making some great runs. Had a couple of sights on goal but couldn't beat Clark and was replaced by Rolfo early in the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Started on the bench but came on for Lundkvist and put in a solid showing. Good block on Alisha Lehmann late on.

    Fridolino Rolfo (6/10):

    Came on for Malard and had some good moments but couldn't conjure up a second goal.

    Elisabeth Terland (8/10):

    Seems to love scoring against Leicester. Had two good chances before she finished off the Foxes with a good strike late on. That's now five goals in five outings against Leicester.

    Simi Araujo (7/10):

    Forced Clark into a good save with a sweetly-struck shot.

    Ellen Wangerheim (N/A):

    Some late minutes for the new signing.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Will be happy with the win but disappointed it was not by a larger margin. The Red Devils dominated the game but Skinner will want his side to be more ruthless in front of goal.

