'I want to be the best midfielder in the world' - Man Utd transfer target outlines lofty ambitions amid nod to Man City star Rodri
Baleba attracted United interest following brilliant Brighton displays
Signed as a replacement for Moises Caicedo following the Ecuador international’s £115 million (€132m/$155m) move to Chelsea in 2023, Baleba established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders in his first two seasons at Brighton.
On the back of a debut season which saw him make 27 league appearances in 2023-24, the former Lille youngster went from strength to strength in the following campaign, scoring three goals in 34 games in 2024-25.
Such was Baleba’s brilliant form last season that United made him their No. 1 target as they looked to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield options ahead of the 2025-26 season. However, after expressing their interest in signing the 21-year-old, the Red Devils soon withdrew from negotiations with Brighton after being put off their reported £100m (€114m/$133m) asking price.
Talented youngster has struggled for Seagulls in 2025-26 season
Following a summer of speculation surrounding his future, Baleba has struggled for Brighton this term, completing a full 90 minutes just twice - against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on 29 October and versus Leeds United in the league on 1 November.
Confirming his player had been affected by talk of a big-money move to United, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said in September: "For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down).
"That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team, and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not.
"But for sure, he’s a young boy, and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."
Baleba names players he is studying in order to become world's best
However, as he continues to try and rediscover the form which brought about United’s interest in his services, Baleba remains full of ambition ahead of Cameroon’s AFCON opener against Gabon on Wednesday.
Revealing his desire to be known as the world’s best midfielder in the future, Brighton’s No. 17 has opened up about the whole host of players he is studying - both past and present - in order to achieve his lofty ambition.
Listing the likes of Monaco star Paul Pogba, former Bayern Munich man Thiago Alcantara, Napoli ace Kevin De Bruyne and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, Baleba told Sky Sports: "I watch a lot of highlights from them. I watch their positioning and their scanning. But I try to be like Carlos Baleba.
"It's an ambition [of mine] to be the best midfielder in the world. I just want to work hard, to take some advice, to take something from the midfielders. Not just in the Premier League, because I learned a lot from here."
Continuing to name the players he is closely observing in his bid to become the best in his position, he added: "Rodri and others, but I try to take [lessons from] outside of the Premier League. Like Ligue 1, Vitinha or Joao Neves. In LaLiga, Xavi, Iniesta, Busquets. I try to learn every day I'm learning. I'm watching them on YouTube."
Ex-Lille midfielder looking to light up AFCON as Brighton head to Arsenal
Baleba will be hoping to showcase his talent when Marc Brys’ Cameroon lock horns with Gabon in Agadir, Morocco. The Indomitable Lions have also been paired with Ivory Coast and Mozambique in Group F of Africa’s biggest tournament, which lasts until Sunday, 18 January.
Meanwhile, his club side - Brighton - travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, before wrapping up their 2025 with an away trip to strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday, 30 December.
