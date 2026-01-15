Man Utd to FINALLY land Carlos Baleba?! Red Devils growing confident of signing Brighton ace this summer in deal that could cost £100m

The Sun reports United are increasingly optimistic about their chances of prising Baleba away from the Amex Stadium this summer, as the club hierarchy lays the groundwork for a significant restructuring of the first-team squad. While the immediate focus remains on navigating the final 17 games of the season under interim manager Carrick, plans are well underway to provide the next permanent head coach with a refreshed engine room.

United, who have long admired the 22-year-old, reportedly believe the coming summer window represents the perfect opportunity to strike. Although the Red Devils opted against reinforcing their squad in the current January window, the funds are being ring-fenced for a major assault on the market once the season concludes.

Baleba, who is tied to the Seagulls until 2028, was valued at a staggering £80 million to £100m last August. While United did not table an official bid at the time, having already splashed out over £200 million on attacking reinforcements like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, their interest has never waned. Now, with a midfield overhaul becoming a critical necessity, the club is ready to reignite their pursuit.