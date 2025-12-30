Getty
Elliot Anderson leads Man Utd's eight-player shortlist for January transfer window as Ruben Amorim targets new midfielder
United view Anderson as the ideal midfield signing
According to the Daily Mail, Elliot is United's top midfield target although he is unlikely to be available until the summer, with Forest still battling against relegation and with the chance to go deep in the Europa League. A bidding war is likely to take place for Anderson, who is set to be Declan Rice's midfield partner for England at the World Cup.
The Mail claim that United considered a move for a holding midfielder late in the summer, inquiring about Brighton's Carlos Baleba and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher. Baleba and Gallagher remain of interest to the Red Devils along with Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and USA international Tyler Adams and Wolves' Joao Gomes. There is almost no chance of Adams joining United next month though after he injured his knee during the 4-4 thriller against Ruben Amorim's side earlier this month.
Gallagher available in January along with Neves
Gallagher is said to be available in January although only on a permanent deal and not a loan, with Atletico expected to demand £35m for the England international. Two other midfield options have emerged recently: Ruben Neves, who wants to return to the Premier League after leaving Wolves to sign for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in 2023, and former United academy graduate James Garner. The Everton midfielder is about to head into the final six months of his contract with the Toffees, meaning he would be available for a cut price to avoid the chance of him leaving for free in the summer. Everton, however, do have the option to extend his deal for a year.
Mainoo only allowed to leave if new midfielder arrives
The report adds that Mainoo still wants to leave United in January on loan in search of regular football. But he will only be allowed to do so if United sign a replacement. Mainoo is currently out injured, missing a golden chance to make his first Premier League start of the season while Bruno Fernandes recovers from a soft tissue injury.
Zirkzee most likely to leave
Striker Joshua Zirkzee is described as being the most likely player to leave United in January. The Dutch striker, who United signed for £34m from Bologna in the summer of 2024, has only scored one Premier League goal in the last year but is the subject of heavy interest from Roma. The Serie A side are believed to only be interested in a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
The report adds that Harry Maguire and Casemiro are likely to leave in the summer when their contracts expire. The club triggered Maguire's one-year extension clause earlier this year but there has been no offer of a long-term deal for him. United have the option to extend Casemiro's deal by an extra year as they did with Maguire but they are yet to do so days before the new year begins and when the Brazilian - who is among the club's top-paid players - will be free to speak to other clubs.
