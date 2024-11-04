Ruben Amorim given huge warning on implementing playing style at Man Utd by former defender

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonRuben Amorim given huge warning on implementing playing style at Man Utd by former defenderR. AmorimManchester UnitedP. JonesPremier LeagueFormer Manchester United defender Phil Jones says it will take a lot of time for players to learn how to play under Ruben Amorim.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmorim set to join Man Utd next weekWill play with three-at-the-backEx-defender sends warning about changeFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below