rangnick(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Something I will not tolerate' - Former Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick leaves three Austria players out of March squad due to homophobic chanting videos

AustriaManchester UnitedFriendliesManchester United vs Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedPremier LeagueRapid WienBundesliga

Ralf Rangnick has left three players out of the Austria squad for upcoming friendlies after they were implicated in a homophobic chanting incident.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rapid Vienna players caught singing homophobic chants
  • Rangnick takes a stand against the offenders
  • Keeps them out of Austria squad for upcoming friendlies

Editors' Picks