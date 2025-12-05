Man Utd are spiralling - and Red Devils only have themselves to blame for predictable WSL struggles

It was difficult not to think that after United were battered 3-0 in the Manchester derby. These two sides have used the same number of players through the first nine weeks of the WSL, but one looked much more at it and much fresher than the other, despite City themselves having injury concerns to deal with in the early portion of the season. Indeed, captain and defensive leader Alex Greenwood was missing at the Etihad Stadium, and City's bench was arguably weaker than United's, featuring two inexperienced academy products. However, the one advantage of not being in the Champions League was on show for the blue side of Manchester, who look to have a real opportunity in the WSL this season because of that.

Dealing with that schedule is not an issue only affecting United, either. Arsenal are another good example of a squad ill-equipped to deal with the demands of two top-level games a week, that being at least one factor in the Gunners' own underwhelming start to the new campaign. The reigning European champions have only used 19 players in the Champions League this term, compared to numbers like Chelsea's 25 and Lyon's 24. United are one of just six teams to use fewer than Arsenal, with only Leuven, Twente and Valerenga utilising fewer than the Red Devils.

That can work, to an extent, when you are a superpower like Barcelona, who have actually used the same number of players as United. However, their starting line-up is still arguably the best in the women's game, making them a unique case. For most, it is far too difficult to compete at the very top in domestic and European competition with a small squad, especially when playing in a league as competitive as the WSL.