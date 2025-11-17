The results are in! Man Utd learn extent of Benjamin Sesko injury from scans done after withdrawing from international duty

Sesko sparked alarm at Manchester United when he was forced to leave the pitch late in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham before the international break. The striker, who had only been introduced as a second-half substitute, went down clutching his knee after a collision and was unable to continue after United had used all of their changes. Amorim admitted afterwards that any knee issue "you never know", leading to concern that the summer signing could be facing an extended layoff.

Sesko subsequently withdrew from Slovenia's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden and returned to Carrington for further assessment. United's medical team conducted scans to determine the extent of the damage and the results have now confirmed that he has avoided major ligament issues. He did not travel with Slovenia and instead completed rehabilitation work in Manchester while awaiting the full recovery plan.

Sky Sports report that the forward is expected to be sidelined for "at most" a month. That timeframe means he will miss upcoming Premier League fixtures including Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham, and potentially Wolves and Bournemouth if there are any delays. However, the club view the outcome as a positive one, given the possibility he could have been ruled out longer.