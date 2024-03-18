Erik ten Hag Manchester United Scott McTominay dejected 2023-24Getty Images
James Hunsley

Man Utd in hot water? Red Devils could see summer spending ability slashed due to unpaid tax bill

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfers

Manchester United could be dealt a potentially huge blow to their summer transfer plans, as they hold talks with HMRC over unpaid taxes.

  • HMRC in talks with United over taxes
  • May owe money for deals with players and agents
  • Outcome could affect summer spending

