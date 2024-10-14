'I lack certain things' - Man Utd's new £51m signing Manuel Ugarte makes honest admission after Uruguay defeat

Getty Images SportPeter McVitie'I lack certain things' - Man Utd's new £51m signing Manuel Ugarte makes honest admission after Uruguay defeatM. UgarteUruguayManchester UnitedPremier LeagueWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLUruguay international Manuel Ugarte admitted he did not have a great game as his side were beaten by Peru in World Cup qualifying.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUgarte played at centre-back in defeatSays it will take time for team to adaptHas started one league game for Man UtdFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below