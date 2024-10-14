Uruguay v Panama - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

'I lack certain things' - Man Utd's new £51m signing Manuel Ugarte makes honest admission after Uruguay defeat

Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte admitted he did not have a great game as his side were beaten by Peru in World Cup qualifying.

  • Ugarte played at centre-back in defeat
  • Says it will take time for team to adapt
  • Has started one league game for Man Utd
