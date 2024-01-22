Man Utd told they should have kept Cristiano Ronaldo to help get club ‘back to where it was’ as Graeme Souness makes sensational claim

Man Utd told they should have kept Cristiano Ronaldo to help get club ‘back to where it was’ as Graeme Souness makes sensational claimPeter McVitieGettyManchester UnitedCristiano RonaldoPremier LeagueAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueManchester United would be on their way back to former glory had Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at the club instead of being released, Graeme Souness says.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRonaldo scored 27 goals in second Man Utd spellStar forward left after controversial interviewSouness says Red Devils should have kept him