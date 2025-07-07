Man Utd's secret talks with Amazon! Red Devils decline record-breaking documentary deal worth £10 with Ruben Amorim opposed to behind-the-scenes coverage Premier League Manchester United R. Amorim

Manchester United have pulled out of secret talks over a record-breaking £10 million ($13.6m) Amazon documentary deal following concerns raised by head coach Ruben Amorim. Despite financial pressures and months of negotiations, United decided that the behind-the-scenes series would be an unwelcome distraction for the first team during a critical rebuild under Amorim.