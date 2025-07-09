Alejandro Garnacho GFXGetty Images/Goal/@garnacho7 Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd outcast Alejandro Garnacho trains alone despite Red Devils team-mates returning for pre-season as Napoli reignite interest in cut-price transfer

A. GarnachoManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueSSC NapoliSerie A

Alejandro Garnacho’s future at Manchester United continues to hang in the balance after the winger was pictured training alone, while the rest of the squad reported for pre-season at Carrington. The 20-year-old Argentine remains on the periphery of first-team plans under manager Ruben Amorim following a fallout that has diminished his standing at the club.

  • Garnacho kept out of squad training
  • The winger was working indoors
  • Napoli in talks to sign him at a discounted rate
