Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho has a clear Puskas award rival as Yoane Wissa scores unbelievable bicycle kick for Brentford to stun Chelsea - it's outrageous!
Yoane Wissa stole the spotlight with an extraordinary bicycle kick that could rival Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho for the Puskas award.
- Wissa scored sensational goal to put Brentford in front
- Could be contender for Puskas award
- Fans liken it to Garnacho's strike against Everton