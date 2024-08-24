Man City player ratings vs Ipswich Town: Hat-trick hero Erling Haaland feasts as Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho run riot in cruise for the champions

The Norwegian grabbed his seventh Premier League treble in what was eventually a routine win after Pep Guardiola's side fell behind early

Fantasy Premier League managers were licking their lips at the prospect of Erling Haaland facing newly-promoted Ipswich Town in Manchester City's first home game of the season on Saturday, and they had every right to be excited.

The Norwegian bagged a hat-trick as the champions monstered the top-flight new boys 4-1, but the performances of Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho were equally impressive in what was a hugely enjoyable afternoon for Pep Guardiola's side, save for an early shock.

That came in just the seventh minute when Ipswich crafted a clever breakaway move and Sammie Szmodics put the ball through Ederson's legs, sending the travelling Tractor Boys (and girls) into raptures. But the joy of the visitors, who were playing City for the first time in the league since the 2000-01 season, did not last long.

The electric Savinho earned a penalty, given via VAR, which Haaland duly slammed home. The Brazil winger then pressured hapless Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric into an error and De Bruyne took advantage.

De Bruyne, who later smashed the bar with a sizzling strike from well outside the area, then laid on a pass for Haaland to score from a tight angle, meaning City had gone from 1-0 down to 3-1 up in just 193 seconds.

The second half was a stroll as Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance back in a City shirt since completing his return to the club from Barcelona. But what everyone wanted to see was Haaland complete his hat-trick, and he finally did so with by arrowing home a shot from outside the area late on. for what is already his seventh Premier League treble. There will be plenty more to come.

GOAL rates Citys players from the Etihad Stadium...