Man City confirm tragic death of fan during derby defeat to Man Utd at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have confirmed the tragic death of a supporter during Sunday's derby clash with United in the Premier League.

  • Supporter collapsed at Etihad Stadium
  • Treated by stewards at ground
  • Club confirms fan's death
