'Who are ya?! Who are ya?!' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola hilariously explains the unique reason he 'loves' the FA Cup ahead of Salford City showdown
Another Man City thrashing?
City welcome League Two's Salford to the Etihad Stadium as the two teams face each other for the second consecutive season in the FA Cup. Guardiola's men romped to an 8-0 win over Salford in the third round of the competition last season and would surely love a similar result on Saturday afternoon. Speaking ahead of the game, Guardiola has revealed his love for the FA Cup and revealed just what makes the competition so special for him.
'Who are ya?! Who are ya?!'
"One of the most enjoyable memories that I will have from this country is when I play FA Cup away at League One or League Two clubs," Guardiola said.
"We never miss that. Always it was incredible. That experience there when you arrive at the stadium on the coach and all the fans sing 'Who are ya?! Who are ya?!' This kind of vibe with the long balls, honestly I promise you, will be one of the memories I will take for the rest of my life.
"I love the FA Cup. I love it, it was a part of my life when I was a boy. I prefer to play at home but away games in the FA Cup are top. I think that after 10 years, I don’t like a few things in this country but there are a lot of things I love and this is one. This country they respect the traditions and no other country can do that. This combination of new things and respect for the old things, I love the UK for that."
Salford 'hoping for a better scoreline'
Salford City boss Karl Robinson has admitted he's hoping for a better scoreline after conceding eight against City last time around. Salford head into the match in sixth place in the League Two standings and after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley last time out.
He told BBC Radio Manchester: "We're not at any stage going to say the outcome will be completely different. We hope it's a better scoreline as you'd imagine but I don't think people really appreciate how far this club has come in a 12-month period. The difference is, we're going into this game with a lot more respect from the footballing world than maybe last time they've seen us front and centre. As a football club, it's another tick in the box and we're really excited about going back there. This time, I just want to make sure we go there and have fun, wear our badge with pride, do our best for the fans, compete in everything we do and then get back to work on Sunday morning and make sure we beat Newport on Tuesday.
"I think its been a remarkable phase in the club's history and we're under no illusions that the weekend is going to be very hard. The outcome is probably going to be quite predictable, certainly to everybody else. I just want to make sure that people know Salford are real. I think we are a football club that people are going to hear an awful lot of for years.
"I think in anything in life, if you can't embrace an opportunity, even if you know the odds are really stacked against you... Is that not what living's all about? Really challenge yourself in the most incredible set of circumstances against the greatest players in the world currently. A Ballon d'Or winner, multiple Premier League winners and a manager probably in the top 10 greatest managers of all time."
What comes next?
Man City are overwhelming favourites to beat Salford and book their place in the fifth-round draw which takes place on Monday. After that, the Cityzens are back in Premier League action against toiling Newcastle.
