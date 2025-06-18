This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pep Guardiola Rayan CherkiGetty
Gill Clark

'The club decided' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola hints that signing Rayan Cherki to replace Kevin De Bruyne was not his choice after Frenchman's underwhelming debut at Club World Cup

R. CherkiP. GuardiolaTransfersManchester City vs Wydad CasablancaManchester CityWydad CasablancaFIFA Club World Cup

Pep Guardiola has hinted that it was not his decision to sign Rayan Cherki for Manchester City as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

  • Cherki has arrived at Man City from Lyon
  • Set to replace club legend De Bruyne
  • Guardiola hints club made decision to sign French star
