Malik Tillman's back in the Bundesliga! Bayer Leverkusen complete signing of USMNT star from PSV as Erik ten Hag seeks Florian Wirtz's replacement

USMNT star Malik Tillman has joined Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal from Ajax. Tillman, who started his journey in Bayern Munich's academy and spent nine years at the club, has returned to Germany after spending just one season at Ajax. New Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag decided to go after the American midfielder after losing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.