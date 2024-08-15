‘Magical night’ – Kylian Mbappe reacts to dream Real Madrid debut in Super Cup win & explains why working with Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham was never going to be a problem
Kylian Mbappe has reacted to his “magical” debut for Real Madrid, with the Frenchman scoring a goal and winning a trophy in the UEFA Super Cup.
- French star joined Blancos as a free agent
- Latest 'Galactico' at Santiago Bernabeu
- Already has a goal & trophy to his name