AFP
Luis Enrique hints at PSG's transfer plans in January and admits 'very few players' can improve European champions
PSG edge Lyon in tense encounter as Enrique calls for ‘resilience’
PSG reclaimed the top spot in Ligue 1 after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Lyon, sealed by Joao Neves’ stoppage-time header. The contest, filled with quick goals and controversy, showcased PSG’s offensive sharpness but also exposed defensive lapses that Enrique was quick to highlight.
The decisive moment came deep into injury time when Neves converted a corner to give PSG the win, moments after Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico was sent off for a reckless challenge on Vitinha, a decision that sparked post-match protests from Lyon players and staff.
Speaking after the match, Enrique said, “Resilience is what I wanted to see. We fought until the end, but we need to defend better. Both goals came from poor alignment. You can’t push the line up when there’s no pressure on the ball.” Despite defensive flaws, he commended his squad’s mentality and composure in closing out the win.
- AFP
Enrique hints at January plans
Addressing questions about the upcoming January transfer window, Enrique struck a measured tone. He reaffirmed that PSG are “always open to strengthening,” but emphasised the difficulty of finding players capable of elevating an already elite squad. “Reinforcing a team of this quality is very difficult. There are very few players who can truly strengthen this team,” he said.
"We have complete confidence in our current players. We won't make any signings if someone else thinks we need them. We clearly hope to have a well-thought-out team and a balanced squad. There are many young players who can develop and contribute even more."
Among potential targets, PSG have been linked with Barcelona’s Eric Garcia, a player Enrique knows well from his time as Spain’s manager. PSG are reportedly preparing a €5 million winter bid, though Barcelona remain hesitant to sell. The 24-year-old’s tactical intelligence and composure on the ball fit Enrique’s possession-oriented system, particularly given injuries to key defenders like Achraf Hakimi.
PSG building smarter, not flashier
Under sporting director Luis Campos, PSG have undergone a major philosophical shift. Gone are the days of splashy, high-salary signings; the club now focuses on sustainable spending and versatile players who fit Enrique’s tactical model. Campos has worked to flatten the wage structure, introducing merit-based pay tied to performance and appearances rather than star status.
Campos explained that the new policy ensures “you earn more when you deserve it, when you play.” This change was central to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s departure in summer 2025, as his salary demands exceeded the club’s revised framework. Campos defended the decision, stating, “Donnarumma wanted a PSG that no longer exists. The club is now more important than any player.”
The result is a leaner, more cohesive squad built around tactical flexibility. Even without marquee transfers, PSG maintain depth across positions and rely on internal development to sustain success. The approach reflects a broader modernisation trend in elite football, where financial discipline and squad balance outweigh individual star power.
Campos and Enrique’s collaboration ensures that signings now serve a clear tactical purpose, a stark contrast to the past era of impulse buys driven by branding and marketing value.
- AFP
PSG’s new balance hangs on success, sustainability, and long-term vision
PSG’s victory over Lyon underscored the balance the club is striving for, excellence on the pitch paired with responsibility off it. Despite injuries and fixture congestion, the team remains competitive at the top of Ligue 1 and continues to show resilience in crunch moments.
Coach Enrique, while pleased with the win, maintains that PSG “must keep improving,” particularly in defensive transitions. His emphasis on structure, discipline, and adaptability mirrors the club’s broader off-field restructuring under Campos.
After the Lyon match, Enrique summed up the club’s direction succinctly: “We’re happy to be at the top, but it’s not enough. We want to play better, defend better, and grow together. The goal is not just to win, it’s to build something lasting.”
