Getty Images Sport
Lucas Paqueta hit with fresh 'match fixing' allegations after West Ham star picks up 'absurd' red card against Liverpool
Bizarre Paqueta red draws allegations from fans
The 28-year-old has opened himself to further allegations of impropriety. Paqueta cleared his name from allegations of spot-fixing during the 2022-23 season, where suspicious betting patterns were linked to games where the midfielder picked up bookings. Despite being exonerated by the FA after an investigation, the governing body sanctioned the former Lyon star for "failing to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation into breaches of the Rules", issuing a warning over his future conduct.
Paqueta returned to the Irons starting lineup on Sunday, after serving a one-game suspension for accruing five bookable offences so far this term. In a relatively well-tempered clash with Liverpool, Paqueta went unpunished by the referee until the final moments, when he saw fit to persist in berating England despite the attempts of his teammates to control him. Two quick yellow cards confirmed Paqueta's fate in a bizarre incident that has set fans' tongues wagging on social media.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Fan reaction to Paqueta red
ChelsChris03 posted on X: "That absolutely has to be match fixing from Paqueta. Simply no way it’s not."
The GunnersD3an questioned Paqueta's decision making, writing: "Paqueta is such an idiot, he was definitely looking for that Red. That’s such an absurd behaviour, what a liability of a player."
Dieggo added: "He wanted to be sent off. Weird guy."
Fellythered joked: "[Paqueta is] Never beating those betting allegations."
Fredtheted simply suggested the Brazilian's conduct, "is suspicious".
Nuno and pundits react to 'ridiculous' Paqueta red
Former players and pundits also took the chance to question the midfielder's decision making.
Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live broadcast livve from the Olympic Stadium, former Birmingham City and Republic of Ireland forward Clinton Morrison said: "I don't know what he's doing. If you're not happy with the decision, he's not going to change his mind. Darren England hasn't had the best game but Paqueta wouldn't give it up, he kept going and going, even his international teammate Alisson said stop.
"You can't keep going over and goading the referee. You've let your team down. It's ridiculous."
Former West Ham keeper Robert Green said on Sky Sports that the Brazilian was being "completely irresponsible" and that he had "lost his head", before also calling Paqueta's behaviour "ridiculous".
West Ham's manager Nuno Espirito Santo then used his post-match comments to address the situation. He said: "I'm not going to comment too much. First of all I'm going to speak to Lucas and try to understand his frustrations and his behaviour.
"We need all the player and we are going to need them until the end of the season. Every player out, we're going to miss them."
Paqueta speaks out
Paqueta took to social media after the game to hit back at the criticism levelled at him by the Sky Sports commentary team. He wrote in a passionate post on X: "It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect."
- Getty
Suspension beckons for Paqueta
Whatever he says in public, Nuno will be cursing his playmaker's loss of control behind closed doors, as he will be without Paqueta for the Irons' trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Thursday. The minimum punishment for two yellow cards is a one-game suspension, ruling the 28-year-old out of that United tie, but he could well face further sanction depending on the comments he made towards England, or his failure to immediately leave the field of play following his dismissal.
A player of unquestionable talent, there remains a nagging sense that Paqueta has not been the same player since the spot-fixing allegations were levied against him. Whatever his reasons for lambasting the match officials over such an innocuous decision, it will give his manager pause over whether he can count on the Brazilian in high-pressure situations going forward.
Advertisement